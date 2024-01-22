DOVER, Del. - A 29-year-old Milford man is facing charges for attempted murder and strangulation following an assault on another patient at Dover Behavioral Health early Sunday morning, according to the Dover Police Department.
Officers arrived to the psychiatric hospital around 6:45 a.m. Sunday for an assault. Police say they found emergency medical services performing life saving measures on a 64-year-old Georgetown man, who was a facility patient at the time. He was transported to Bayhealth Hospital's Kent Campus for further treatment and he remains there in critical condition.
According to police, an investigation revealed 29-year-old Derek Chilicas, who was also a patient, assaulted the man, causing serious injuries to his upper body. Chilicas was taken into custody and charged with attempted first degree murder, strangulation and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $200,000 cash bail.