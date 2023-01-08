MAGNOLIA, Del. -
Delaware State Police have arrested 47-year-old Stacy Collins of Dover, Delaware for felony DUI and other charges after a traffic stop yesterday in Magnolia.
Police say it was yesterday (January 7) around 3:32 p.m. that a trooper in the Magnolia area saw a 2006 blue Hyundai Sonata stopped at the stop sign on Millchop Lane at Walnut Shade Road.
Police say the trooper noticed that the car’s registration had expired, and conducted a traffic stop on Walnut Shade Road.
Police say the trooper contacted the driver of the Sonata, identified as Stacy Collins, and noticed signs that she was under the influence.
According to police, the trooper conducted a DUI investigation and Collins was taken into custody without a fight.
Police say troopers found approximately 0.40 grams of crack cocaine and approximately 1.82 grams of marijuana after searching Collins and her car.
Police say computer checks of Collins also showed that she had four prior convictions for DUI.
Collins was taken to Troop 3 and charged with the following:
- 5th Offense DUI (Felony)
- Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Possession of Marijuana
- Numerous traffic charges