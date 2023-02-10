DOVER, Del.- COVID cases continue to decline in the First State.
According to the Delaware Division of Public Health, cases were down 28 percent last month. Hospitalizations were down 29 percent. But the agency says in the last month, 68 COVID-related deaths were reported-- nearly twice the number from the month prior. Fifty-four (54) of those deaths were reported after a review of vital statistics between November 2022 and January 2023.
CDC and DPH officials say getting the updated booster is shown to be effective at reducing the risk of hospitalization and death, and 85 percent of people who were hospitalized for COVID-19 this winter did not have updated vaccines.
DPH says individuals who are unsure about whether they are current on their vaccinations should visit de.gov/boosters.
Delaware's most current COVID-19 Data is as follows:
- Total positive cases since March 11, 2020: 327,873
7-day daily average of new positive cases: 145.1, a decrease of 76.2 since last month.
7-day daily average for the percentage of total positive tests: 13%, a decrease of 2.5 percentage points from last month.
Hospitalizations: 142 current hospitalizations, 9 critical hospitalizations
Total COVID-19 deaths: 3,288, an increase of 68 from last month including 54 from vital statistic review between November 2022 and January 2023.
*Case and testing data are based on reporting of lab-confirmed COVID-19 tests only. The number of COVID-19 cases in the community is higher than what is reported because of the use of at-home test kits.
Individuals with general questions about COVID-19 should call Delaware 2-1-1, individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing can text their ZIP code to 898-211, or email delaware211@uwde.org. Hours of operation are:
Monday - Friday: 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Saturday: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Medically related questions regarding testing, symptoms, and health-related guidance can be submitted by email at DPHCall@delaware.gov.
DPH will continue to update the public as more information becomes available. For the latest on Delaware's response, go to de.gov/coronavirus.