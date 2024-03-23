Early morning fire breaks out in Salisbury home

SALISBURY, Md.- According to the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal, on Saturday, March 23, a fire broke out at a home on 1015 North Division Street in Salisbury. Officials say the fire started around 12:41 AM in the master bedroom of the two-story house.
Firefighters from the Salisbury Fire Department managed to control the fire in just 15 minutes. The damage is estimated at $25,000, including the building and contents. The occupant of the house discovered the fire, and a working smoke alarm was present.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, and fortunately, no injuries were reported.