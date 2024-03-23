Early morning fire breaks out in Salisbury home

Weather Alert

...COASTAL FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...One to two feet of inundation above ground level possible in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Kent, Inland Sussex and Delaware Beaches. * WHEN...From Monday morning through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At this level, flooding begins on the most vulnerable roads in coastal and bayside communities, and along inland tidal waterways. Some partial or full road closures are possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. && Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Murderkill River at Bowers Beach MLLW Categories - Minor 6.6 ft, Moderate 7.6 ft, Major 8.6 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 0.9 ft, Moderate 1.9 ft, Major 2.9 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 23/09 PM 4.2 -1.5 -0.1 None 24/10 AM 5.9 0.2 1.2 None 24/10 PM 6.8 1.1 2.2 Minor 25/10 AM 7.5 1.8 2.9 Minor 25/10 PM 8.3 2.6 3.7 Moderate 26/10 AM 7.7 2.0 3.5 Moderate Delaware Bay at Lewes MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 7.0 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 23/08 PM 4.1 -0.5 0.2 None 24/09 AM 5.8 1.2 1.5 None 24/09 PM 6.1 1.5 1.9 Minor 25/10 AM 7.1 2.5 2.8 Moderate 25/10 PM 7.8 3.2 3.4 Moderate 26/10 AM 7.4 2.8 3.3 Moderate &&