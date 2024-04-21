Early morning house fire in Millsboro

MILLSBORO, Del. - On Sunday, April 21, around 3:03 A.M., multiple fire departments responded to a structure fire at a home at 28253 Basin Road in Millsboro. The Indian River Volunteer Fire Company was assisted by Millsboro (83), Lewes (82), Dagsboro (73), and additional units.
According to the fire department's report, emergency units including Tanker 80 and Tower 80 from the Oak Orchard facility, and Engine 80-3 and Incident Command 80 from the Long Neck area, were immediately dispatched to the scene. The Delaware State Fire Police, Mid Sussex Rescue Squad, and Sussex County Paramedics also responded to the incident.
Upon arrival, crews carried out a 360-degree exterior evaluation of the house, confirming there was no basement and that the fire had spread to the attic and roof. Initial efforts focused on suppressing the fire and conducting a primary search for occupants amidst conflicting reports of a possible person trapped inside. Fortunately, no individuals were found during the primary and secondary searches of the property.
Additional firefighting teams utilized Basin Road for access, setting up more fire suppression lines and coordinating water supply and shuttle efforts. Despite the challenging conditions, with the fire advancing to the eaves and roof line, the teams managed to evacuate the structure safely and begin exterior firefighting efforts.
The incident was eventually brought under control after extensive firefighting and overhaul operations. There was one firefighter injury reported, requiring medical observation. The Delaware State Fire Police managed traffic and scene access throughout the incident.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the Delaware State Fire Marshal.