Early morning house fire in Millsboro

Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Delaware, Kent and Inland Sussex. In Maryland, Kent MD, Queen Annes, Talbot and Caroline. In New Jersey, Cape May. In Pennsylvania, Philadelphia. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&