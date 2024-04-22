SLAUGHTER BEACH, Del. - The DuPont Nature Center held a beach clean up event in Slaughter Beach this morning to commemorate Earth Day. A large crowd of people gathered to join in on the clean up.
Staff from the DuPont Nature Center, while walking the beach, educated people on what they were finding that wasn’t trash.
"We learned so much today, the people here at the nature center taught us things that we didn't know, we all got to see some things that we never have before, so that was an extra bonus," explained Laina Dunn, a private school teacher who was volunteering at the beach clean up with several of her students.
Several different types of marine species were found during beach combing, including a seahorse skeleton, mantis shrimp, skate eggs, and whelk eggs.
Quite a bit of trash was also found while walking along the beach. Balloons, a lot of plastic, bottle caps, and cardboard boxes were some of the most commonly found trash on the beach.
People had to sift through marine debris that had washed up following a stormy winter and spring season here along the coast.
DNREC, the operator of the DuPont Nature Center, hosts beach clean ups all along the Delaware Coast throughout the year.