DELAWARE-- Environmental experts say a nor'easter is headed to the coast of Delaware this weekend and some vulnerable areas are more susceptible to dealing with severe flooding and beach erosion.
Delaware is the lowest-lying state and has the lowest average land elevation in the country, according to the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control.
Delaware's Coastal Expert Tony Pratt said he's seen a lot of storms over the years and he tends to look at certain parameters to understand how strong a storm's impact could be.
"Along the ocean coast right now, we have the fortunate position that we have pretty substantial dunes in beaches because of all the nourishment over the last few years," he said. "The bay coast, not as much. We had a major project in Broadkill a couple of years ago, so the infrastructure is well protected, Lewes' infrastructure is fairly well protected but as we head further up the bay, it becomes a little bit more concerning."
Pratt said the areas of real concern when it comes to flooding and beach erosion include Slaughter Beach, South Bowers, Bowers, Kitts Hummock and Pickering Beach.
In a statement, DNREC secretary Shawn Garvin said "...we are already susceptible to flooding and becoming more at risk from sea-level rise. With climate change spawning more extreme weather events, including hurricanes and tornadoes, flooding is an issue that we must confront with greater urgency...."
Pratt said overall, it seems like the storm that's approaching is a moderate nor'easter with a wind velocity that is not too alarming, though we won't truly know the severity of its aftermath until it's over.
"It's a bay beach concern I have out of the storm, but like most storms, it's a 'wait and see,' we'll know better in a day or two exactly how this thing is going to develop and hit us," Pratt said.
Governor John Carney is set to proclaim May 9- May 13 'Delaware Flood Awareness Week to inform locals about resources available to them and the importance of having a flood insurance policy.