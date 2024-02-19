Five Points construction one year in

LEWES, Del.- The construction at Five Points has reached the one year milestone.
DelDOT says traffic from Beaver Dam Road and Plantation Road will be able to try out the new roundabout as soon as next month.
The project has had a long impact on the Lewes area, with numerous road closures and detours. The final product will include a new roundabout, walking paths and drainage upgrades.
Bruce Gardner, who lives nearby, says while the construction has been a headache, he's hoping the additions will help drivers move around quicker.
"I'm hoping it will help.. I'm not 100% sure, but fingers crossed," he said. "It has to be better than malfunction junction that they had there."
DelDOT says there will be working continuing on the Route 9 portion of the roundabout, so it will be closed off when the portion of the roundabout first opens up. But the agency is aiming to have that portion finished by Memorial Day.