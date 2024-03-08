DELMARVA - What used to be front yards have morphed into waterfront properties, roads have been submerged to resemble lakes, and forests are gradually being overwhelmed by rising waters. The rainfall has not only disrupted daily life by affecting roads and homes but has also left a significant mark on the agricultural sector.
A vast expanse of farmland, notably between Millsboro and Lewes, remains submerged with pools. From aerial views provided by our Coast Copter, the extent of the flooding is starkly visible, with acres of crops submerged under water.
Chief Meteorologist Paul Williams alerts residents of the potential increased flooding, especially in low-lying areas known for their vulnerability. "We're looking at a coastal flood advisory. This tells us that conditions are setting up for possible flooding in areas typically vulnerable to such events. The advisory is expected to commence by 3:00 PM on Saturday and will remain a significant concern until at least noon on Sunday," Williams explained.
The flooding has not only created pools of water in unexpected places but has also led to the formation of moats around driveways, further complicating the mobility of residents. The community braces itself for the incoming weather, with more rain predicted to come this weekend.