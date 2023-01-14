NEWPORT, Del. -
Delaware State Police have arrested former deputy fire chief for the Belvedere Fire Company of Newport Delaware for rape and other charges.
Police say the former chief is 39-year-old Dwayne Pearson.
Police say he was arrested for rape and other charges after accusations he was having a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old girl.
Police say that this past September they received information that a Belvedere firefighter was having sex with a minor.
Police say detectives investigated and determined that the girl and Pearson had engaged in sexual relationship from July of last year until August of last year (2022).
Earlier this month, a warrant was obtained for Pearson's arrest.
On Thursday, January 12th, Pearson turned himself in at Troop 2, where he was charged with 2nd degree rape, sexual abuse of a child by a person of trust, and unlawful sexual contact with a person under 18-years-old.