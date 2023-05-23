MASSACHUSETTS - Brittney is a 4-year-old girl battling cancer in Massachusetts. Though she is in and out of the ICU, her birthday is Saturday, May 27, and she's asking for an unusual present: birthday cards.
Brittney was diagnosed with embryonal rhabdomyosarcoma about a year ago. This rare kind of cancer affects soft tissue and is found most often in kids and teens, according to the Cleveland Clinic.
Though most kids are likely to be more interested in a gift than the card that comes with it, Brittney has been collecting cards from all over the country leading up to her birthday. A family friend in Massachusetts reached out to WRDE to ask for help in giving her a good day.
"She turns five this coming Saturday and is still missing cards from Delaware, Mississippi, Oklahoma, and Wyoming," Shana Henson told us. "It would just be so nice for a bit of joy to happen with all of the pain and difficulties Brittney and her family are facing."
Cards for Brittney can be addressed to Brittney Bliss at P.O. Box 241, South Hadley, MA 01075.