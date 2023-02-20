SELBYVILLE, Del. - The Freeman Arts Pavilion, a concert and event venue in Selbyville formerly called The Freeman Stage, has announced their lineup for summer 2023.
According to the pavilion, the lineup includes:
- Magic School Bus: Lost in the solar system (June 2)
- Styx (June 3)
- Carly Pearce (June 4)
- BAM Percussion (June 8)
- Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue (June 9)
- Kashmir: The Live Led Zeppelin Show (June 10)
- Brian Regan (June 15)
- Darius Rucker (June 16)
- Keb' Mo' (June 17)
- Rebelution: Good Vibes Summer Tour 2023 (June 23)
- Grand Funk Railroad (June 24)
- 287th Army Band: "The Governor's Own" (July 1)
- The Head and The Heart + Revivalists (July 5)
- Rain: A Tribute to The Beatles (July 12)
- The Mavericks (July 30)
- Sons of Mystro (Aug. 3)
- Jason Mraz and His SuperBand (Aug. 8)
- Diana Krall (Aug. 11)
- Lady A (Aug. 25)
The pavilion says tickets for all of these shows will go on sale Feb. 23 and 24, with individual show's tickets going up for sale at different times. For exact times, they say to look at the individual event's page on their website.
According to the Pavilion, its goal as an arts nonprofit is to offer top quality arts experiences and and to serve their community. As a part of the Joshua M. Freeman Foundation, the Pavilion says it serves as a champion of the arts on Delmarva, hosting diverse arts performances and arts access programs for both local schools and the community as a whole.
The pavilion is also constructing a new larger venue, the construction of which it says will take place over the next four to six years.