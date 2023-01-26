LAUREL, Del. - The funeral arrangements for Jamin Pugh, a.k.a. wrestling legend Jay Briscoe, have been set for Sunday, Jan. 29.
According to Hannigan-Short-Disharoon Funeral Home, there will be no formal visitation. Seating for the service will begin at 12 p.m. in the Laurel High School gymnasium. Pugh's burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the funeral home says Jamin would ask for donations to the Ternahan children's college fund, which can be done here.
A formal obituary will be shared in the near future.