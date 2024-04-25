SEAFORD, Del.- Ground was broken on Thursday for the Nylon Capital Shopping Center in Seaford. The project announced in 2022 is a joint effort between Governor John Carney, Seaford Mayor David Genshaw, and entrepreneur and founder of co-working space, "The Mill," Robert Herrera.
9th Street Development Company are the developers on the project. Once complete, developers say it will span over 218,000 square feet, covering around 23 acres along West Stein Highway and the construction will involve both the reuse of old buildings and new construction.
Tenants for the development include Delaware Technical Community College (DelTech), Bright Bloom, an early education Montessori school, The Mill and most recently TidalHealth.