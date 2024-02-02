SEAFORD, Del. - TidalHealth is joining the revitalization of Seaford's Nylon Capital Center.
Under this collaboration, TidalHealth will create a 22,000 square feet healthcare facility overlooking the shared campus green and pickleball courts. The 22-acre transformation of the former Nylon Capital Shopping Center aims to bring together a diverse mix of offerings, enhancing the region's overall quality of life.
TidalHealth joins a lineup of anchor tenants slated for the site, including Delaware Technical Community College, The Mill, and BrightBloom Centers. The development, with an estimated budget of $60 million, is set to commence in March and will encompass both new construction and extensive adaptive reuse.
"TidalHealth has maintained a steadfast healthcare commitment to this community for over 70 years, and we fondly remember the days when the Nylon Capital Shopping Center thrived," says Penny Short, MSM, BSN, RN, President of TidalHealth Nanticoke. "We are excited to be a part of the ongoing renaissance and economic transformation of this once vibrant space."
Robert Herrera, Partner at Ninth Street Development Company (9SDC), shared his enthusiasm, remarking, "TidalHealth has repeatedly demonstrated its commitment to the City of Seaford. Working with their team has been a pleasure, and we are honored to have such a strong partner in this revitalization project. Their dedication marks an exciting new chapter for Western Sussex."
Groundbreaking is set for March.