REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - A group of activists against gun violence gathered to march in Rehoboth Beach Friday afternoon. Their mission was to call attention to the epidemic of gun violence occurring throughout the country.
The march was organized by Wear Orange, a movement that fights for a future free from gun violence, according to its website. Organizers said they wanted to encourage people and businesses to get involved by wearing orange or putting up orange lights and displays.
"I think the purpose is to both bring the community together in support of gun violence prevention and also show the larger community just how many of us there are that believe in this work," Traci Murphy, from the Delaware Coalition Against Gun Violence, told WRDE. "It's been lovely. People have been cheering and clapping up and down the boardwalk."
Orange became the color of the gun violence prevention movement after teenager Hadiya Pendleton was shot and killed on a playground in Chicago in 2013. Her friends and family began wearing orange, the color hunters wear in the woods to protect themselves, to commemorate her life.
Wear Orange Weekend this year is from June 2 through 4 and includes national gun violence awareness day, which is the first Friday in June.