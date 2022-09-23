H2Oi Draws Small Crowd In Ocean City

Ocean City, Md.- The annual H2Oi pop-up rally that comes to Ocean City, did not have a large turnout, if any turn out at all.
This is because the town has implemented a special event zone, reducing the speed limit to thirty miles and hour and assessing fines up to one thousand dollars to violators.
These steps come after multiple years of vandalization and other havoc associated with H2Oi. But not everyone is happy with the lack of turnout.
Howie Juice drove all the way from northern New Jersey to come to the rally, only to find no one else was here.
"Last year we kind of saw the numbers go down," he said. "But we had a nice little event going on and had a couple bad apples ruin the batch."
While Juice may be disappointed in the turnout, locals like Charles Murphy say that he's happy with the lack of cars on the road and in the parking lots.
"I had a young lady give me the bird because I was behind her and she was playing a game with another car, and I just gently tapped on my horn to get her to move on," he said "She turned around, saw I wasn't a policeman and gave me the one finger solute!"
According to people we spoke with who planned to attend the rally, they say many of the participants went to Wildwood, New Jersey instead.