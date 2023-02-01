Hammerheads Dockside to Close

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- Local staple, Hammerheads Dockside is closing. In a statement on Facebook, the restaurant says its days have "involuntarily, come to an end." 

The dockside bar and restaurant at Delaware Seashore State Park has been there for a decade.

According to that Facebook post, a proposal was submitted to keep the restaurant at the state park for 25 more years. The proposal also included plans for expansions to accommodate year-round dining.  

Hammerheads said on Facebook,

"After waiting for several long brutal months, and without any explanation, the State has awarded the contract to Big Fish Restaurant Group."

