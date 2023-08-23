Historic Georgetown church recieves milestone nomination

GEORGETOWN, Del. - Today, the Prospect AME Church, located on South Railroad Avenue in Georgetown, earned the National Register of Historic Places Nomination. The nomination was given to the church by the Delaware State Review Board for Historic Preservation.
The church was built in 1866 and is Georgetown's first and oldest African American church. Along with serving the community both religiously and socially, the church was also a school for African American children.
After the committee voted to give the church the nomination, Reverend Janet Maull Martin emotionally expressed how important it is for the church's history to live on.
"I am very happy to be able to serve the people of Prospect," said Martin. "There's so much rich history there that it should not be forgotten and it needs to be told."
The nomination also gives the church access to money from the Delaware Preservation Fund to help with the renovations.