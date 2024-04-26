DOVER, Del - Millsboro and Millville could be given the authority to implement a hotel tax if two bills introduced on Thursday in the Delaware State Senate become law.
Senate Bill 214 gives Millsboro's town council the ability to put in place a lodging tax. Senate Bill 213 restores that ability to Millville. In 2019, the General Assembly approved legislation that allowed Millville to impose a lodging tax of up to 3%.
Senate Minority Leader Gerald Hocker (R -District 20) represents the Millville area. He is the sponsor of both bills. Because this amends a municipal charter, two-thirds of each house in the General Assembly must vote to approve for the bills to be sent to the governor's desk for final signature.