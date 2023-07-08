Indian River Volunteer Fire Company celebrates 70 years of service

MILLSBORO, Del. - Many people lined the streets in Millsboro today to help the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company commemorate 70 years of service.
The fire company hosted a parade and celebration for the community and surrounding fire departments who came to mark the occasion.
One local Sherry Lee Biele said, she and her family always like to support their local fire department.
"My son was a member of the Indian River Fire Company at one point," Biele said. "The chaplain for the fire department married my son and daughter in law, so it has a special place in our hearts."
Patrick Miller, the president of the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company said this event was a big deal for everyone involved.
"I can't believe that it has been 70 years especially when we look back at the historical records and see where we came from to where we are today," Miller said.
The parade was full of fire trucks, some old and some new models from Indian River and surrounding fire companies in Delaware. The parade also included people from the community who walked in the parade and those that watched for support.
After the parade, the fire company had a party inside the fire station with food and live music.
Royce Purcell, a fire captain at Houston Fire Company said he and all the other fire departments made it a point to be at the event today.
"Every fire company should show all the fire departments in the state support as much as they possibly can. "We are all brothers and sisters in this, we work together hand in hand," Purcell said.
As the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company looks back at 70 years they know to be ready for what's to come in the future.
"We have a new facility we need to expand upon and build in the Long Neck community," Miller said. "We will continue to serve our community to the fullest extent."
The Indian River Volunteer Fire Company will be hosting another community event this month. They will be having their monthly community breakfast July 16 starting at 7:30 a.m. at the fire station on Oak Orchard Road. All proceeds from this breakfast go to the fire company.