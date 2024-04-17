NEWARK, DE — Super Bowl MVP Joe Flacco is scheduled to return to his alma mater, the University of Delaware, to deliver the commencement address this year.
Flacco was a standout during his college career at the University of Delaware. The gunslinger racked up 20 school records including the single-season passing record (4,263 in 2007) and career completions (595).
After college Flacco parlayed that success into an NFL career. He became the first quarterback from a Division 1-AA to be selected in the first round (pick 18) of the NFL draft. Flacco would go on to win a Super Bowl with the Baltimore Ravens in 2012 and was named Super Bowl MVP in that game.
The standout quarterback played 16 seasons in the NFL, including this past year when he came out of retirement to help lead the Cleveland Browns to the playoffs.
Flacco earned his degree at the University of Delaware in accounting. He will deliver this year's commencement speech to an estimated 4,000 new graduates at Delaware Stadium in Newark on Saturday, May 25th.