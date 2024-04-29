GEORGETOWN, Del. - La Esperanza, a multiservice nonprofit organization dedicated to assisting Latino and immigrant communities in Sussex County, has achieved a significant milestone by having 44 individuals become U.S. citizens this year, the highest number in a decade.
Last year, the organization had 27 individuals who had achieved U.S. citizenship.
Marleny García, who immigrated to the U.S. from Guatemala in 1996 and recently became a U.S. citizen, expressed her relief and joy. "I’m not scared no more. I’m so happy. I’m an example for my family; my sons and my daughter... they feel happy and safe," she said.
Bryant García, co-executive director of La Esperanza, noted the increase in citizenship interest. "Probably one of the biggest reasons for the increase is that we've really pushed for people to become citizens," he said. The nonprofit has expanded its immigration services to include educational programs and English language classes to better prepare applicants.
The organization has also grown its staff, which has enabled it to support more immigrants. Although most clients are from Mexico and Central America, there has been an increase in clients from non-Spanish-speaking countries, including Haiti and various European and Asian countries, according to Bryant García.
Marleny García shared how U.S. citizenship has opened new opportunities for her. "They want me to work for [the] school [district]," she said.
Last year, Bryant García and his team nearly assisted 70 individuals with their citizenship applications. "We hope to reach more people and help them become citizens or whatever it is that they really want to integrate. You know, we want to be a part of that journey," he said.
For more information about U.S. citizenship or immigration processes, email La Esperanza at info@laesperanza.org or call 302-854-9262.