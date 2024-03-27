DELAWARE - Legislation on hospital cost management was up for discussion Wednesday in Dover. House Substitute one for House Bill 350 was met in the chamber with opposition from multiple hospitals.
The substitute would differ from the original bill by:
- Providing additional detail regarding the operation of the Board, budget modifications and provides an appeal right to the Superior Court.
- It changes the application of the definition of hospital to exclude psychiatric facilities.
- The deadline for the Board to issue a final decision on a budget is changed to 90 days before the start of a hospital’s fiscal year rather than a fixed date as hospital's fiscal years vary.
- The confidentiality provisions for hospital records have been updated.
But the act itself would create a "Diamond State Hospital Cost Review Board", which would be responsible for review and approval of annual hospital budgets beginning with budgets for calendar year 2026. Valerie Longhurst is the sponsor of the bill.
However the bill has been met with disapproval from the medical community. In a release from the Delaware Healthcare Association, board chairs state that major budget decisions should be made by those working closest with patients.
"As Chairs of the Boards of Directors of our nonprofit community hospitals, we urge you to oppose legislation that would replace our role as local community leaders with a politically appointed board tasked with managing Delaware’s hospitals," said DHA. "A Hospital Cost Review Board (H.B. 350) poses a grave threat to quality healthcare in the state."
The release continues to address how this change would worsen a healthcare provider shortage.
Representative Longhurst mentioned at the beginning of the hearing that in 2018, Delaware established a healthcare spending benchmark to help prevent drastic increases in costs that did not work because there was no mechanism as a state to help meet set targets.
"Our job as legislators is to present, discuss and ultimately create solutions to difficult problems facing our constituents. That is exactly what House Bill 350 does." said Longhurst.
Several healthcare workers took to the public comment portion of the hearing to express their concern and desire to help shape this legislature. The substitute for the bill ultimately passed committee and will move forward.