FENWICK ISLAND, Del. - Residents like Richard Robinson, who live near the Little Assawoman Bay, have long endured the challenges of shallow waters. "We used to have plentiful fish here. We don't anymore," Robinson said.
In a welcome announcement today, it was confirmed that the much-anticipated dredging project for the bay is set to commence. This project, aimed at deepening the waters of Little Assawoman Bay, has been a topic of discussion and anticipation for the local community.
"We received the state of Delaware permits from DNREC early December and then the Army Corps we just received last week. So we are fully permitted and we've been approved to proceed," stated Bill Rymer, who is part of the Fenwick town council and chairman of the dredge committee.
This news comes as a relief, especially considering last month's concerns about potential permit issues that could have delayed the project. The approval of the permits marks a significant milestone, paving the way for the project's commencement.
Richard Robinson expressed his support for the dredging, highlighting its environmental and community benefits. "There's no doubt in my mind that the dredging should be done to improve the quality of the Little Assawoman Bay environment and the quality of life in Fenwick Island," he said.
The Dredging Committee is currently in the process of selecting the most suitable company to undertake the dredging in Fenwick. The project is scheduled to begin on September 3rd and is expected to be completed by December 31st.