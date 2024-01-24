Milton, DE (19968)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. Areas of patchy fog. High 62F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 56F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.