A blue 2019 Toyota Camry was hit from behind and into a pole on Long Neck Road. Courtesy Indian River Volunteer Fire Company.

LONG NECK, Del. - Two people were taken to the hospital Wednesday night after they were rear-ended by a man police say was driving under the influence.

Around 9:15 p.m., a 63-year-old woman and a 6-year-old girl were driving north on Long Neck Road in front of Grotto Pizza when they were hit from behind by a car police say was speeding. The Indian River Volunteer Fire Company responded to the scene and said their car also hit a utility pole.

The occupants of this car were taken to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Courtesy Indian River Volunteer Fire Company.

The woman and child went by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The speeding driver, 26-year-old Thomas Neugebauer from Lewes, was not hurt. He was arrested for DUI and also faces two misdemeanors for second degree vehicular assault as well as other traffic charges. He was released to someone sober.

A 2015 Ford Escape driven by Neugebauer shows front-end damage following the crash. Courtesy Indian River Volunteer Fire Company.

Long Neck Road was closed completely during and immediately following the collision. Traffic was redirected by Delaware State Fire Police.