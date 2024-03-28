DELMARVA- The First Alert Weather Day continues as heavy rainfall persists across Delmarva. Many locations have already picked up one-inch of rain, with more on the way. Our CoastTV meteorologists warn drivers to watch for ponding on the roads, flooding in low lying areas and spots with poor drainage. This means that some ditches could flood on to some side roads and is important to use extra caution.
CoastTV reporter Kevin Zipay is moving along the coast March 28 to show the affects of the ongoing rain and what to expect as drivers travel.
The rain continues into the afternoon Thursday, steady to heavy at times, with an additional inch to inch and a half of rain. The rain is expected to taper off in the evening. Following will be clear, windy and cooler conditions going into Good Friday. Meteorologists say the Easter holiday weekend is looking dry for the most part, but a few showers are possible Saturday evening.