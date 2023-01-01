WILMINGTON, Del. -
Delaware State Police have identified the man who died in a deadly accident in Wilmington on Friday as Dennis Parkstone.
He was 29 years old and from Wilmington.
The accident happened in Wilmington on Friday around 2:03 a.m., when a 2015 Freightliner Cascadia was traveling southbound on Interstate 495.
The Freightliner exited the travel lanes and came to a stop in the Gore area between the southbound lanes of I-495 and the exit ramp to Route 141.
Police say at the time, a 2021 Honda HRV was traveling southbound on I-495 and attempted to take the exit onto the ramp for Route 141.
Police say the Honda failed to remain within a lane of travel and entered the Gore area. The front center of the Honda truck the rear right corner of the trailer in the Gore area.
The driver of the Freightliner was a 48 year-old man from Hollis, New York was not injured during the cras.
29-year old Dennis Parkstone was properly restrained but pronounced dead at the scene.