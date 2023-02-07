OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Margaritaville resort project is moving forward in Ocean City despite the recent tragic death of developers Timothy and Jonathan Kinsley.
Attorney Hugh Cropper says, "I stand to be corrected, but I think whenever he [Timothy] was asked of anything by the town of Ocean City, he always agreed to it. And I think although he's passed away, I think the project is going to move forward with the same concept, and I think it'll be good for Ocean City."
Cropper says the city plans to make sidewalks wider and street scapes safer, and relinquish 20 feet to all property owners along 15th St., including the developers of Margaritaville.
This allows Margaritaville to build a larger scale conference center and destination resort, which includes 250 rooms, a large pool, a conference center, and multiple restaurants.
Some people in the Ocean City community are looking forward to the new resort.
Kevin Hooker who lives in Ocean City says, "I'm excited, I think it'll be great. It'll be fun."
Others, are not so excited. Ocean City local Brad Kirby says, "I think it's an interesting concept, but a lot of the times we don't really like out of town businesses that are big corporate conglomerates to come in."
Ocean City local DeMarco Alston says, "Think about the kind of people that are going to come...over-commercializing Ocean City."
Cropper says passage of the ordinance should go through after this spring, and then will go through the planning and zoning process after that.