OCEAN CITY, Md. - An upcoming hearing aims to explore the impact of offshore wind industrialization on the environment, marine life, and the economy.
Congressman Andy Harris will hold the hearing on Saturday, Jan. 20 at 2 p.m. inside the Roland E. Powell Convention Center. Congressmen Jeff Van Drew and Chris Smith of New Jersey will also be present to ask questions.
Harris's office says the hearing is expected to follow the format of a typical congressional hearing, including expert testimonies and a question-and-answer session. Distribution of promotional materials in the hearing room will be prohibited.
Experts from environmental, energy, and fishing fields will be on hand, as well as others from industries impacted by offshore wind. U.S. Wind, the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration have all been invited.
The hearing underscores the ongoing debate over the environmental and economic implications of offshore wind industrialization, a topic of increasing importance in national energy discussions.
Doors open at 1:30 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to RSVP at harris.house.gov.