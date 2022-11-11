COLLEGE PARK, Md. - Maryland Governor-Elect Wes Moore has announced the lineup for his transition team, which is to be led by Lieutenant Governor-Elect Aruna Miller.
“The Transition marks the beginning of our work to fulfill our ‘leave no one behind’ agenda,” said Governor-Elect Wes Moore. “With Aruna Miller leading this effort, I am confident that our Transition will engage the entire state to identify and elevate the very best ideas to guide our administration.”
The Governor Elect says Miller will head up the transition alongside Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks, President of the Downtown Partnership of Baltimore Shelonda Stokes, campaign treasurer Mary Tydings, and former Howard County Executive Ken Ulman.
“I am proud to welcome County Executive Alsobrooks, Shelonda Stokes, Mary Tydings, and Ken Ulman as the co-chairs of the Transition,” said Lieutenant Governor-Elect Aruna Miller. “Throughout their lives, and careers, the Transition co-chairs represent a powerful commitment to uplift our communities and elevate the ideas that move us forward. In the coming months, we will work tirelessly to fight for all Marylanders as we tackle historic challenges and seize generational opportunity. I am honored to lead our Transition and am eager to get to work.”
Moore says that Transition Team will lift up various leaders from across Maryland who are committed to leaving no one behind.
He also notes that Miller has named Cleo Hirsch as the director of the Transition Team. Hirsch was the Executive Director for COVID Response for Baltimore City Schools, says Moore, which kept students, families, and communities safe and healthy during the pandemic.
“We are thrilled to welcome Cleo to the team to lead the most inclusive transition in Maryland history,” shared Lieutenant Governor-Elect Aruna Miller. “Throughout her career, Cleo has demonstrated a fierce commitment to engage and listen to the communities she serves. As Executive Director of the Moore-Miller Transition, Cleo will ensure that every Marylander who wants to is able to participate in the transition.”
Along with this announcement, Moore has launched a transition website where Marylanders can submit ideas, join the transition policy committees as a member at large, and see upcoming events.
Moore says the members of the steering committee include:
Cheryl Bost, President, Maryland State Education Association
Eddie Brown & Sylvia Brown, Chairman, CEO and Founders at Brown Capital Management
Will Castleberry, Managing Partner, Foundry Ten
Michael Cryor, President, The Cryor Group
Sen. Addie Eckardt, District 37, Caroline, Dorchester, Talbot, & Wicomico Counties
Joe Gebhardt, Senior Attorney at The Law Offices of Gary M. Gilbert & Associates
Parris Glendening, former Maryland Governor
Anwer Hasan, Senior Vice President, WSP USA Inc
Sen. Antonio Hayes, District 40, Baltimore City
Bishop Donte Hickman, Southern Baptist Church
Mayor Emily Keller, Hagerstown
Sen. Susan Lee, District 16, Montgomery County
Richard Marks, Chairman and CEO, Arbre Group Holding Corp
John McDonough, Former Maryland Secretary of State
Mayor Rick Meehan, Ocean City
Del. Joseline Peña-Melnyk, District 21, Anne Arundel & Prince George's Counties
Don Mohler, former Baltimore County Executive
Rachel Monroe, President & CEO, The Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Foundation
Lissa Muscatine, Writer and Bookstore Owner, Politics and Prose Bookstore
Terri Roberts, Vice President, Onsite Retailers
Del. Stephanie Smith, District 45, Baltimore City
Kevin Sowers, President of the Johns Hopkins Health System; Executive Vice President of Johns Hopkins Medicine
Dr. Mohan Suntha, President and CEO of University of Maryland Medical System
Susie Turnbull, Nonprofit leader
Rev. L.E. “Larry” Walker, Celebration Church at Columbia
John Willis, former MD Secretary of State, professor at University of Baltimore and author of Maryland Politics and Government