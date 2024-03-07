LINTHICUM HEIGHTS, Md. — The Maryland Cannabis Administration announced Tuesday that a lottery for social equity applicants will take place on March 14, marking a significant step toward inclusivity in the state's burgeoning cannabis industry. With more than 1,500 applications set to be entered into over 40 distinct lottery pools, up to 179 applicants will be chosen in a bid to ensure equitable opportunities within the cannabis market.
Will Tilburg, the Director of the Maryland Cannabis Administration, expressed enthusiasm for the forthcoming event, stating, "The Cannabis Administration is pleased to announce the lottery date and proceed to the next stage in the social equity licensing process. We know businesses are excited to join this growing industry and wish all the qualified social equity applicants good luck in the drawings."
The MCA has already notified all applicants of their lottery number, urging them to stay updated via the primary contact email associated with their application. The lottery drawings will be broadcast live on the MCA’s website, with selected application numbers announced during each draw. A full list of selected numbers will be posted after the lottery concludes, and selected applicants will receive further communication from the MCA.
Application Overview
A total of 1,514 applications were found to meet the minimum requirements for licensing and will be entered into the lottery. The breakdown includes 873 applications for standard and micro dispensaries, 449 for standard and micro growers, and 192 for standard and micro processors. Montgomery County leads with 89 applicants, followed closely by Prince George’s County with 87, Baltimore County with 78, Baltimore City with 64, and Anne Arundel County also with 64.
Remarkably, 84% of all passing applications, amounting to 1,269, self-reported as minority- and women-owned businesses. Among these, 752 applications were identified as African American or black-owned, 248 as Asian-owned, and 43 as Hispanic or Latino-owned.
Following Steps
Post-lottery, the MCA will conduct investigations to verify critical aspects of each selected application, particularly claims regarding social equity ownership and control. Selected applicants will be informed about the review process in the days following the lottery, a crucial step before any conditional licenses are awarded.
Lottery Details
- Date: Thursday, March 14
- Time: 9:30 AM ET
- Location: Livestream available at cannabis.maryland.gov
For further information, interested parties are encouraged to visit the MCA’s official website at cannabis.maryland.gov. This initiative underlines Maryland’s commitment to fostering diversity and equality in the rapidly expanding cannabis industry.