OCEAN CITY, Md. - As the summer beach season approaches, the Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) is teaming up with Ocean City officials to launch the 2024 OC Walk Smart, Drive Smart, Bike Smart safety campaign.
The initiative, featuring the mascot "Cheswick the Crab," aims to promote safety among drivers, bicyclists and pedestrians during the busy vacation months.
The campaign, set to kick off with a press conference on Wednesday, May 1 at noon, will take place at the Ocean City Boardwalk at N. Division St., near the Boardwalk Entrance Sign. In case of rain, the event will be at the Bus Storage Facility at 216 65th St., Ocean City.
According to MDOT, during the event, officials will outline the components of the OC Walk Smart, Drive Smart, Bike Smart campaign, emphasizing the role of engineering, education, enforcement, and emergency medical services in ensuring the safety of locals and vacationers.