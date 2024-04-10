DENTON, Md. – The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) is set to hold its second public open house to discuss the MD 404 (Shore Highway) Study in Caroline County. The event is scheduled for Wednesday, April 24, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., and will be held at Denton Elementary School.
At the open house, attendees can view preliminary concept maps, which incorporate traffic and safety data, results from the 2023 survey, and feedback from the December meeting. There will be no formal presentation; instead, project team members will be available to answer questions and discuss the study overview, existing conditions, environmental features, corridor needs, the proposed study schedule, preliminary findings, recommendations and next steps said MDOT SHA.
This meeting follows an initial open house and survey conducted in December and aims to present findings and gather further community input. The focus of the study is the stretch of MD 404 between Harmony Road and Greenwood Road in Denton, and the open house will display information regarding traffic operations, safety and facilities for pedestrians and bicyclists according to MDOT SHA.
The MD 404 Planning and Environmental Linkages Study, initiated in spring last year, evaluates potential improvements along the highway. The group said this review incorporates environmental, community and economic considerations in the early stages of planning. Findings from this study, expected to be completed by summer, will guide the identification of needs and the recommendation of improvements for the design phase.