OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) has unveiled plans to repair potholes on MD Rt. 90, known as the Ocean City Expressway this week.
Starting on April 16, MDOT crews will begin repairing the potholes which will cause a single-lane closure with flagging operations.
Wes McCabe, a local in Ocean City, expressed support for the Route 90 repairs. "Any time we can get the State Highway Administration to go ahead and spend a little money on the town, repairs like these need to happen," McCabe stated.
MDOT says that the potholes will be fully repaired by April 17th at 3 p.m. with weather permitting.