GEORGETOWN, Del. - Roughly $1 million in federal funding has been earmarked for the airport's runway extension initiative. This funding injection is poised to propel the environmental assessment and preliminary design of the project, aiming to extend the runway's length to 6,000 feet.
Senator Carper, along with Senators Chris Coons and Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester, all Democrats representing Delaware, orchestrated the securing of $154 million in federal funding for various community projects across the state.
According to lawmakers, over the past decade, Delaware Coastal Airport has undergone a remarkable transformation. Notable enhancements include the rehabilitation of a previously closed runway, repurposed to function as a crosswind runway, and an extension of the main runway to 5,500 feet.
Additionally, the airport has seen updates to its airfield lighting systems and various other infrastructure improvements. Moreover, the airport features a sprawling 175-acre industrial park, housing a diverse array of 17 businesses.
"Delaware Coastal Airport is an economic driver for the region with so much potential," Senator Carper said. "This funding to help extend the runway will allow larger planes to land here, providing an attractive place for businesses to do operations to and from Sussex County and beyond."
Airport officials tell CoastTV there are still no plans to add commercial air service to Delaware Coastal Airport.