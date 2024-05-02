HARBESON, Del. - A Milton man is in critical condition after being hit by a car around 6:20 p.m. yesterday while cutting his grass.
Police say a 26-year-old man from Milton was driving Westbound on Forest Road east of Stockley Road when he encountered a 57-year-old man from Milton on a riding lawn mower in his front yard cutting grass.
According to troopers, the lawn mower made its way to the roadway in front of the car. The driver attempted to avoid hitting the mower by swerving left. However, police say the car hit the left side of the lawn mower. The driver continued swerving left before running off the roadway and crashing into a tree. It is unclear why the man on the lawn mower entered the roadway.
The 57 year old man was transported to an area hospital where he remains in critical condition. There is no status of the condition of the driver, and no confirmation of any charges being filed in this case.
Forest Road was closed for approximately three hours.