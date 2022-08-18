SALISBURY, Md. - Wicomico County Recreation and Parks announced Thursday a brand new event, titled Paws On Pemberton, that will take place at Pemberton Historical Park on Saturday, August 27th from noon-4 p.m.
Officials say that this new, free event is a partnership between Wicomico County Recreation & Parks, the Humane Society of Wicomico County and Funny Farm Petting Zoo. They say it features local rescues, adoptable dogs, music, vendors, pony rides, face painting and other family-friendly activities.
“I have had a passion for animals my entire life and currently have two rescue dogs that are my entire world,” says Fallon Jackson, program director of childcare & environmental education for Wicomico Recreation & Parks. “I came up with Paws on Pemberton to help connect people to our local rescue agencies and find homes for more pets.”
According to officials, rescue agencies attending Paws on Pemberton include the Humane Society of Wicomico County, Dogs Eye View, Inc., Grass Roots Rescue and Talladega Animal Rescue. Vendors will be on-site with pet goods, dog training and dog daycare services, local art, accessories and home decor. Face painting and henna tattoo artists will also be on-site, as well as food and shaved ice available for purchase. The event will feature a mix of live and DJ music.
“I hope we are able to assist local animal rescues to find potential adopters, volunteers or supporters,” Jackson says. “This is a rare opportunity to meet adoptable dogs outside of a shelter environment and hear their stories.”
Officials say that in the event of harsh weather, the event will shift to Sunday, August 28th. They advise to stay tuned to Wicomico Recreation & Parks’ Facebook page for updates.