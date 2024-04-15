MILTON, Del. — The Delaware Department of Transportation has updated the lane closure schedule for Route 1 and Route 16, affecting motorists starting Wednesday, May 1.
Drivers on Route 1 should plan for nighttime lane closures from Monday through Thursday, beginning at 7 p.m. and ending at 7 a.m. the following morning. Additional closures on Route 1 are scheduled for the weekends, starting at 11 p.m. on Fridays and concluding at 8 a.m. on Mondays.
Similarly, Route 16 will experience daytime lane closures from Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Nighttime closures on Route 16 are also planned from Monday through Friday starting at 6 p.m. and ending at 7 a.m., with extended hours over the weekend beginning at 9 p.m. on Saturdays and concluding at 9 a.m. on Sundays.
These adjusted hours for lane closures are expected to continue until Sept. 31 as part of ongoing improvements which include work on the southbound pavement, embankment, bridge, and ramps C and D on Route 1. The project is anticipated to follow the current traffic pattern until fall 2024 and aims for completion in late fall 2025.
For further information and updates, visit DelDOT's official website at www.deldot.gov.