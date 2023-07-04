REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - A new digital platform for Rehoboth Beach residents, visitors, and businesses to communicate with the city will launch in the coming months.
The city said the platform, called Reach Out Rehoboth, will work two ways. People can share ideas, offer feedback and ask questions and the city will be able to share information about important projects.
"It offers increased visibility and understanding of projects and issues while also allowing the city to 'listen' and interact electronically, and to demonstrate the impact of community contributions," the city said.
Reach Out Rehoboth will be available on the city's website after it launches.