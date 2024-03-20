MILFORD, Del. - On Saturday Milford Middle School transformed into a vibrant hub of springtime festivities with an Easter Eggstravaganza. The event, sponsored by the non-profit organization Unity Perspectives, drew in a crowd of over 200 people, including local vendors, adding a splash of color and excitement to the school grounds.
Attendees were treated to an array of activities, all centered around the Easter theme. The Easter Eggstravaganza was not just a display of eggs; it was a full-scale celebration of the season, bringing together the Milford community in a showcase of unity and joy.
Organizers say this event also served as a social networking opportunity to help raise awareness about community resources.
Unity Perspectives strengthens relationships between youth and adults in underserved areas of Kent and Sussex Counties of Delaware. The nonprofit partners with schools and other local organizations to impact young people with after school and summer activities, as well as events like Saturday's Easter Eggstravaganza. It also offers youth services like leadership training, career preparation, civic responsibility, and youth forums.