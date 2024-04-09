OCEAN CITY, Md. - The new Downtown Recreational Complex may be getting some parking meters along 3rd and 4rth street. The Recreation and Parks Committee proposed to the Ocean City Town Council an ordinance that would involve parking meters being added to the anticipated Recreational Complex.
The Recreation and Parks Committee says that metered spots would discourage individuals from monopolizing parking spaces for extended periods, thus ensuring greater turnover for park-goers.
Debra Prelewicz, owner of two rooms at the Blue Lagoon, expresses apprehension about the potential impact on her business. "If it does become a problem as far as people have to pay to stay at Blue Lagoon if they don't have a spot in the back. That would be a huge problem. So I would actually consider selling," Prelewicz shared.
If approved, the plan would add 26 metered parking spaces to 3rd Street between St. Louis Avenue and the bay, and 25 spots to 4th Street between St. Louis Avenue and the bay.
The new Downtown Recreational Complex in Ocean City will feature a playground, pickleball and basketball courts, a skate park, and more.