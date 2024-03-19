OCEAN CITY, Md. - Marijuana dispensaries have been popping up in Ocean City. However, despite the statewide legalization, the town of Ocean City maintains its prohibition on allowing people to consume the drug inside such establishments. Additionally, for the second time in a year, Ocean City has decided to halt the acceptance of applications from individuals seeking to grow or process marijuana.
Some people in Ocean City hope that the six-month marijuana moratorium will be the last extension. "I believe that Ocean City should be able to let people freely smoke their marijuana whenever they want to, whether it's recreational or medical use." Says Ocean City local Jennifer Jones.
While some residents advocate for lifting the ban on marijuana use in the town, local Frank Carcamo expresses concerns about potential ramifications, particularly regarding job opportunities for locals. "I know people that have applied for jobs, Law enforcement and otherwise government, and have failed because they had marijuana in their system," he explains.
The town of Ocean City is expected to re-examine the marijuana moratorium bill within the next six months.