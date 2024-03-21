Ocean City, Md.- Ocean City's anticipated Spring Clean Up, initially set for Saturday, Mar. 23, has been rescheduled to Sunday, Mar. 24. The town says that this is due to the expected weather conditions for Saturday. According to the town, the decision to postpone the event was made with the safety and convenience of residents and staff in mind. While the change could be an inconvenience, town officials are expressing gratitude for the community's understanding and flexibility.
The Spring Clean Up, scheduled to run from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, offers an opportunity for residents to dispose of bulky household items that cannot typically be accommodated by regular trash collection services. The town is reminding people to place items curbside for collection by 7 a.m. The town says that accepted items include furniture, appliances, bicycles, carpets, and yard debris, with the exclusion of full-sized trees or materials from large-scale demolition or remodeling projects. Businesses are not eligible for this service. People can learn more about Ocean City's Spring Clean Up by contacting the town’s Solid Waste Division at 410-524-0318.