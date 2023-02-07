BERLIN, Md. - After a long-term controlled dangerous substance investigation, 43-year-old Tromaine Dontae Briddell has been arrested for several drug and gun offenses and is being held at the Worcester County Jail without bond, according the the Worcester County Sheriff's Office.
The office says that the investigation allowed them to get search and seizure warrants for Briddell himself, his Ocean Pines home, and a storage unit, all of which were done on Feb. 3. With help from allied agencies, the office says that they found around 756 grams of Marijuana, 9 regulated guns (3 of which had been changed to be fully-automatic), several loaded high-capacity magazines, and other paraphernalia for the processing of cocaine.
According to the office, Briddell was not allowed to have any guns or ammo due to previous convictions in the state of Maryland.
The Worcester County Sheriff’s Office says their Criminal Enforcement Team was was by the Worcester County Sheriff’s Tactical Armed Response Team, Wicomico County Sheriff’s Emergency Response Team, Maryland State Police’s Pro-Active Criminal Enforcement Team, Ocean City Police Department’s Narcotics/Vice Unit, Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force, Worcester County Sheriff’s Office Patrol/K9, Maryland Gun Center, Worcester County States Attorney’s Office, Eastern Shore Information Center, and Washington-Baltimore HIDTA.
The office says the investigation was also supported through the Maryland Criminal Intelligence Network (MCIN) - Worcester County Initiative, which is ran through the Governor's Office of Crime Prevention, Youth, and Victim services that provides grant funding and strategic support to MCIN member sites to identify, disrupt, and dismantle criminal organizations through interagency collaboration.
Sheriff M. Crisafulli stated “I want to commend the exemplary efforts by all those involved in keeping Worcester County safe from individuals who are involved in this type of criminal activity.”