OCEAN CITY, Md.- The long awaited Oceans Calling festival is just days away but unfortunately, so is the potential for severe weather.
As remnants of Hurricane Ian makes its way to Delmarva, festival organizers are pushing forward with the concerts. It was posted on the Oceans Calling Facebook page that the three-day fest will happen rain or shine.
After the post, some fans started selling tickets on social media. Others, are feeling more optimistic and are choosing to stick it out.
"I mean obviously if there's extreme gale winds and they have to shut down for safety with all the electricity and all that then obviously we step away but if they're going to perform, I have yet to melt in the rain so I would be here," said Stephanie Weaver in Ocean City.
With the stages on the sand some concert goers are worried about the waves and the strong winds coming from the ocean. The Ocean City Police Department says you should also be especially careful when driving through the side streets.
"In the downtown area, even on a normal rain day, the roads can flood out rather easy. Down Baltimore Avenue, Philadelphia, St. Louis, we see a lot of standing water normally," said Ashley Miller with OCPD.
Ocean City is asking anyone who will be in town this weekend to keep up with emergency alerts to stay updated on road closures and changes.