HARRINGTON, Del. – Outdoor enthusiasts are gearing up for the second annual DSN Outdoors Expo, slated for April 19 and 20 at the Delaware State Fairgrounds in Harrington. The expo, which is free to the public, will run from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.
Host Delmarva Sports Network says this year’s event promises an even larger array of exhibits and activities, catering to a wide range of outdoor interests. Attendees can explore a diverse selection of boats, RVs, pools, spas, knives, tractors, and golf carts, among other recreational and utility items. The expo has expanded to include an additional building full of vendors, ensuring there's something for every outdoor aficionado.
In addition to the vast product displays, the expo will feature an array of demonstrations, prizes and an assortment of food trucks. Classic car enthusiasts and wrestling fans will also find their interests well-represented, with scheduled displays of vintage autos and live wrestling matches throughout the event.
For more information about the DSN Outdoors Expo, including specific vendor information, check out the DSN Outdoors Expo Visitor Info.