REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - After nearly two years of construction, Coast Rehoboth Beach, the new hotel on the corner of Rehoboth Avenue and Second Street, is almost ready to open. However, construction is still underway.
For some people, it's sad to see the nostalgic SandCastle Motel that it will replace go.
Rehoboth Beach resident Chuck Henrich reminisces. "I stayed here on my wedding night of my first wedding," says Henrich.
Samantha Hughes has been visiting Rehoboth Beach since she was a little girl. Hughes says, "I like the old motel. I hope [Coast] is as good as that, if not better. I hope it's not a waste of space that someone is just re-doing."
Others, like Rehoboth Beach resident Mike Wilkinson think it's exciting to welcome in the new.
"I think it's a big improvement over what was here before and I hope it brings the town a lot of visitors who can enjoy it," says Wilkinson.
It's unclear when construction on the hotel will wrap up. The sidewalk along the hotel on Second Street between Rehoboth Avenue and Baltimore Avenue is still closed.
This is something that Hughes says, is disappointing, especially during a busy holiday weekend. "Last night, it was really hard to get around with people walking in the street, the cars, and trying to ride your bikes around all of that...is difficult," says Hughes.
While it's still unclear as to what exact date the hotel will open, according to it's website, the hotel is taking reservations starting August 15.