POCOMOKE, Md. - The Pocomoke-based radio station WGOP has been destroyed after a fire late Thursday morning, according to the Worcester County Fire Marshal.
The Fire Marshal says that the Pocomoke City Volunteer Fire Company, as well as surrounding fire departments from both Maryland and Virginia, were called to the fire. According to the Fire Marshal, it took around 50 firefighters and 3 hours to get the fire under control.
After an investigation, the fire was determined to be accidental, coming from failed electrical wire in the attic, says the Fire Marshal. They say that the station, built in 1955, was broadcasting on air at the time of the fire.
The station is owned by Birach Broadcasting Corporation and was operated by Mike Powell, according to the Fire Marshal. They claim the building was not insured and is a complete loss.