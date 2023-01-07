MILLSBORO, Del. -
Delaware State Police have arrested 50-year-old Martin Lagasse of Millsboro, Delaware on felony drug charges and other offenses after a car pursuit that happened this morning.
Police say it was this morning around 2:18 a.m. that a trooper patrolling Millsboro saw a 2016 blue Kia Forte speeding southbound on Gravel Hill Road south of Zoar Road.
Police say the trooper tried to stop the Forte, but the driver did not stop and instead drove eastbound on Mount Joy Road.
Police say as the car approached John J. Williams Highway, another trooper deployed Stop Sticks on Mount Joy Road, which deflated one of the Forte’s tires.
According to police, the car continued speeding eastbound onto Oak Orchard Road and eventually stopped on Delaware Avenue. The driver left the car and began running away, but the trooper was able to take him into custody after a short foot chase and taser deployment.
Police say the driver, identified as Martin Lagasse, was found to be driving while under the influence and had approximately 28.46 grams of methamphetamine, approximately 0.014 grams of heroin, approximately 0.76 grams of marijuana, and drug paraphernalia on him. Lagasse was taken to Troop 4 and charged with the following crimes:
- Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance in a Tier 3 Quantity (Felony)
- Disregarding a Police Officer Signal (Felony)
- Resisting Arrest
- Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Driving Under the Influence
- Possession of Marijuana
- Numerous traffic chares